Mark George Wilson Sells 7,081 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $33,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Mark George Wilson sold 2,286 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $10,675.62.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

