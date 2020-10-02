Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $110.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.95. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.