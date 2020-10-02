Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) to Issue GBX 7 Dividend

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MNL opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 627.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 609.43. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 698 ($9.12).

In related news, insider Daniel Wright bought 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £56,483.10 ($73,805.17).

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

