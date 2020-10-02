Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSB opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

