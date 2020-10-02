Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.86

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.86 and traded as high as $61.72. Magna International shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 804,605 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.89.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($2.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1668061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is -255.85%.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

