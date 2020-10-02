Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MSGS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.17.

MSGS stock opened at $150.60 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,780,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,031,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

