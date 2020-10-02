MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $12,665.00 in Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $12,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eric Blasius Risser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 27th, Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83.
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $93,000.00.
MacroGenics stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. MacroGenics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.63.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $35,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
