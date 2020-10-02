MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $12,665.00 in Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $12,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Blasius Risser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $93,000.00.

MacroGenics stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. MacroGenics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $35,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

