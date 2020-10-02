LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.
Shares of LYB opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
