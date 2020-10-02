LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of LYB opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

