Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $390.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

LULU stock opened at $341.05 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

