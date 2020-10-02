LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.17

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $6.20. LRAD shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 159,616 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $200.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LRAD stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

