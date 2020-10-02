LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.45.

LPLA opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,258,198.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LPL Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

