Loop Capital Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $104.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 942,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

