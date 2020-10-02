Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

LOMA opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $518.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

