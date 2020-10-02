Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56 and a beta of 1.32. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 73,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23. Insiders have purchased 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 315,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 92,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

