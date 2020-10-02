LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of LIVN opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after buying an additional 997,230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in LivaNova by 776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 405,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,030,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,815,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

