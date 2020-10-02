Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of FWONA opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 275,721 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 194,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 571,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

