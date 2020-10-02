Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $47.00 at Pivotal Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2,218.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

