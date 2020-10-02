Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FWONA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 45,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

