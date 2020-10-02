Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GTH opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

