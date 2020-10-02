Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:LOGP opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.82. Lansdowne Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

