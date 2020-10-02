Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a current ratio of 51.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

