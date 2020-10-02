Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:KRA opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $562.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kraton has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 808,633 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 154.2% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 887,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 538,497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 1,737.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 350,265 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its position in Kraton by 47.7% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 888,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 286,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kraton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 172,094 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

