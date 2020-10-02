Knight Equity Begins Coverage on Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Knight Equity started coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 94.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 29.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 35.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

