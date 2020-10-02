KeyCorp Increases Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $36.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Shares of SFIX opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -188.59 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $54,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $870,637.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $916,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,904 shares of company stock worth $9,560,349. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,418 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,280,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 159,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

