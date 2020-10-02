Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $157.50 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $159.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.60.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

