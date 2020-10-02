KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

KAR opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

