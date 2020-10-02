Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KALA. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

KALA opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.24. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after buying an additional 6,337,135 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,956,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

