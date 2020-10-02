JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Lifted to “Buy” at Independent Research

Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Independent Research currently has $110.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.32.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.