JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $252.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $248.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,118 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $1,114,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,382.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,349 shares of company stock valued at $26,043,113 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

