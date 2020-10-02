JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Price Target to $14.00

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $486.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 501,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

