JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $921,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at $921,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,081 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $62,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.