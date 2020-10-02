JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 400 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 376.62.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.