JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($114.73) to GBX 9,100 ($118.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.39) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,420 ($110.02).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,479 ($110.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,467.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,248.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion and a PE ratio of 51.66. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

