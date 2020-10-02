JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €147.63 ($173.68).

Shares of RI stock opened at €135.60 ($159.53) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €139.30.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

