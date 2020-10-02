JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.18 ($150.80).

FRA:SIE opened at €106.66 ($125.48) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.36.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

