Johnson Rice Lowers WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) to Hold

Johnson Rice cut shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPX. Truist upgraded WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,524,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 837,200 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

