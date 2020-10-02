Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,490.09 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,540.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,408.22. The company has a market cap of $1,013.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $214,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.