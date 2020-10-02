Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.90

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.53.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$6.06 and a 1 year high of C$74.28. The stock has a market cap of $755.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.