Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thor Industries in a report issued on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,649,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

