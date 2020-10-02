Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) a €58.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.97 ($49.38).

HLAG stock opened at €46.70 ($54.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.91. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52 week low of €41.85 ($49.24) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

