Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 112,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

