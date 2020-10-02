Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$41.50

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$39.75 to C$41.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$42.02 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.38 and a 52 week high of C$42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.04.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

