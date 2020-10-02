James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases £1,351.28 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) insider Andrew George Wright acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £1,351.28 ($1,765.69).
Shares of LON:LTHM opened at GBX 885 ($11.56) on Friday. James Latham plc has a twelve month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 857 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 797.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $176.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.05.
