James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases £1,351.28 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) insider Andrew George Wright acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £1,351.28 ($1,765.69).

Shares of LON:LTHM opened at GBX 885 ($11.56) on Friday. James Latham plc has a twelve month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 857 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 797.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $176.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.05.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

