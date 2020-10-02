Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefitted from contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Additionally, improving end-market diversification is noteworthy as this boosts investors’ confidence in the company’s ability to increase earnings and revenues. Moreover, the Johnson & Johnson deal is a major growth driver for Jabil. For fiscal 2020, revenues associated with the J&J collaboration are expected between $800 million and $1 billion. Further, the company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. The company has ample liquidity to pursue further growth opportunities in the long haul. Shares of Jabil have outperformed the industry year to date. However, soft demand due to the coronavirus-led economic crisis is expected to dent top-line growth in the near term.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NYSE JBL opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $9,263,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 266.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

