Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Itron by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,028,000 after buying an additional 274,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Itron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,235,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,964,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,150,000 after buying an additional 75,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,777 shares of company stock valued at $218,097. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

