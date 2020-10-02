iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE)’s share price were down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 67.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.