Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 169,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,519,000 after buying an additional 136,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.43. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.