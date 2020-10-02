Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trivago (TRVG)

Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/1/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/26/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “
- 9/25/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 9/19/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “
- 9/8/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “
- 9/2/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “
- 8/26/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/20/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “
- 8/11/2020 – Trivago had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $2.10 to $1.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of Trivago stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $520.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Trivago NV – has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.94.
Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Analysts predict that Trivago NV – will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.
