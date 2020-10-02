Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 1,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

