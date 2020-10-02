Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47. 3,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

